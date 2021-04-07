D4t4 Solutions (LON:D4T4) Price Target Raised to GBX 400 at Canaccord Genuity

D4t4 Solutions (LON:D4T4) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 295 ($3.85) to GBX 400 ($5.23) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LON:D4T4 opened at GBX 337.50 ($4.41) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £135.76 million and a PE ratio of 50.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 295.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 254.67. D4t4 Solutions has a 52 week low of GBX 141.93 ($1.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 345 ($4.51). The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In related news, insider Mark Boxall sold 130,552 shares of D4t4 Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.72), for a total value of £372,073.20 ($486,116.02).

D4t4 Solutions Company Profile

D4t4 Solutions Plc provides digital data collection, customer data management, and analytics solutions. It offers Celebrus, a customer data platform software product that captures customer data from various digital channels to deliver artificial intelligence, customer insight and analytics, personalization, decisioning, and customer relationship management.

