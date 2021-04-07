DAO Maker (DAO) Price Hits $6.69 on Major Exchanges

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One DAO Maker coin can now be bought for about $6.69 or 0.00011927 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DAO Maker has a total market cap of $109.73 million and $6.10 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded down 1.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.79 or 0.00069139 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $145.98 or 0.00260221 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005634 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.46 or 0.00760213 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,393.03 or 1.00526028 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00016260 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000468 BTC.

DAO Maker Coin Profile

DAO Maker’s total supply is 311,210,311 coins and its circulating supply is 16,400,000 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

