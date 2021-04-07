DAOstack Price Down 2.8% This Week (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. DAOstack has a total market capitalization of $13.87 million and $196,757.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAOstack coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000507 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DAOstack has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DAOstack alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,434.64 or 1.00035200 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00034943 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00010765 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.11 or 0.00095911 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001176 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001784 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00005241 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About DAOstack

DAOstack is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,507,939 coins. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

Buying and Selling DAOstack

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAOstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.