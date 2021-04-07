Deccan Value Investors L.P. Lowers Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Deccan Value Investors L.P. lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,185,700 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 10.7% of Deccan Value Investors L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Deccan Value Investors L.P.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $263,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.28.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $247.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $162.30 and a 12-month high of $249.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.