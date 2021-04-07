Defined Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 350 SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 350 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in SAP by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 3,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in SAP by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in SAP by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in SAP by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $128.45 on Wednesday. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $104.64 and a 12 month high of $169.30. The firm has a market cap of $157.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.48 and a 200-day moving average of $129.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SAP SE will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, February 1st. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on SAP from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. CIBC upgraded SAP to an “outperformer” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.92.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

