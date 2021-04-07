Defined Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 155 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,098,000 after purchasing an additional 10,029 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth $415,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,820,000 after purchasing an additional 9,460 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth $237,650,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $223.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.28, a PEG ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1 year low of $129.75 and a 1 year high of $262.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.89.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $501.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.87 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 25.82%. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Atlassian from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Atlassian from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on Atlassian from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Atlassian from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.94.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

