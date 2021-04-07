Defined Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,800 ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,800 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3,594.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,621,690 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $144,832,000 after buying an additional 3,523,652 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,253,068 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $649,960,000 after buying an additional 3,057,307 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 176.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,646,509 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $185,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966,360 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,819,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $512,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,291,780 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $171,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535,356 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $52.58 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $61.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.59.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

COP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.88.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

