Defined Wealth Management LLC Takes $59,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 84 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 190.3% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Tesla by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,459 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $1,376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.30, for a total transaction of $426,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,798 shares in the company, valued at $36,132,617.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $837.74, for a total value of $1,047,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,128,739.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,200 shares of company stock valued at $61,942,923. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 price target (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $368.54.

Tesla stock opened at $691.62 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.47 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,388.80, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $679.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $620.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

