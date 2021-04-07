DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 64,032 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 53.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 64,032 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $46,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,073,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,514,761,000 after acquiring an additional 75,436 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,910,477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,562,961,000 after acquiring an additional 33,415 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,223,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,000,871,000 after buying an additional 59,918 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $852,020,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 973,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $796,827,000 after buying an additional 77,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ISRG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $730.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $753.74.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.14, for a total transaction of $8,398,782.80. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $751.66, for a total value of $7,046,812.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,082,892.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,108 shares of company stock valued at $22,162,955. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG opened at $766.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $90.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.34, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $734.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $746.60. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $485.89 and a 1 year high of $826.81.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

