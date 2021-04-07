Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) had its price target increased by Roth Capital from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DCTH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Delcath Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. BTIG Research started coverage on Delcath Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Delcath Systems in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Delcath Systems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCTH opened at $13.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.03 and its 200-day moving average is $17.33. Delcath Systems has a 1 year low of $6.06 and a 1 year high of $25.18.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.49. Research analysts predict that Delcath Systems will post -6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gerard J. Michel acquired 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.88 per share, with a total value of $199,640.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,240. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Delcath Systems by 608,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Delcath Systems by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,607 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Delcath Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $538,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Delcath Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $889,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delcath Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,165,000. 4.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. The company's lead product candidate is the melphalan hydrochloride for injection for use with the Delcath hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver.

