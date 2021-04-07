Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) COO Sells $560,900.00 in Stock

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2021

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $560,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Alexander O. Schuth also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, March 4th, Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $610,200.00.
  • On Thursday, February 11th, Alexander O. Schuth sold 3,047 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $214,356.45.

Shares of DNLI opened at $54.79 on Wednesday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $93.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of -24.79 and a beta of 2.00.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $2.00. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.19% and a negative net margin of 968.59%. The firm had revenue of $316.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 180.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,669,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.63.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

