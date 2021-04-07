Deri Protocol (DERI) Trading 47.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000379 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded 47.5% lower against the US dollar. Deri Protocol has a total market capitalization of $9.98 million and approximately $624,622.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00070968 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $153.70 or 0.00271685 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005622 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $438.01 or 0.00774241 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,710.95 or 1.00243593 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001607 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00016477 BTC.

Deri Protocol’s total supply is 411,082,436 coins and its circulating supply is 46,535,684 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

