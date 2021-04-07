DHB Capital Corp. Unit’s (NASDAQ:DHBCU) Quiet Period Set To Expire on April 12th

DHB Capital Corp. Unit’s (NASDAQ:DHBCU) quiet period will end on Monday, April 12th. DHB Capital Corp. Unit had issued 25,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 2nd. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During DHB Capital Corp. Unit’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

DHBCU opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. DHB Capital Corp. Unit has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $10.15.

DHB Capital Corp. Unit Company Profile

DHB Capital Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Glen Cove, New York.

