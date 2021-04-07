DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DHI Group, Inc. offer specialized websites which focused on select professional communities. The Company’s operating segment consists of Tech & Clearance, Finance, Energy, Healthcare, Hospitality and Corporate & Other. Tech & Clearance segment consists of the Dice.com, ClearanceJobs.com and The IT Job Board services as well as related career fairs. Finance segment represents the eFinancialCareers service. Energy reporting segment provides the Rigzone service and related career fairs. Healthcare segment includes HEALTHeCAREERS, Health Callings and BioSpace. Hospitality segment includes Hcareers and the Corporate. Other reporting segment consists of Slashdot Media, WorkDigital and corporate-related costs. DHI Group, Inc., formerly known as Dice Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in New York. “

Get DHI Group alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of DHI Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

DHX stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. DHI Group has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $3.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.53 million, a P/E ratio of -5.10, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). DHI Group had a negative net margin of 20.15% and a positive return on equity of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $33.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that DHI Group will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DHI Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 11th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in DHI Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,162,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,022,000 after purchasing an additional 136,050 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in DHI Group by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 309,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 92,010 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in DHI Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,333,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after purchasing an additional 187,968 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in DHI Group by 167.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,455,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 911,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DHI Group (DHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.