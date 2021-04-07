Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DMS. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Digital Media Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Digital Media Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Digital Media Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Get Digital Media Solutions alerts:

DMS opened at $12.99 on Tuesday. Digital Media Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $6.32 and a fifty-two week high of $15.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.37 and a 200 day moving average of $10.01.

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $102.63 million for the quarter.

In other Digital Media Solutions news, major shareholder Lion Capital (Guernsey) Bridge sold 5,624,282 shares of Digital Media Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total transaction of $53,374,436.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Digital Media Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Digital Media Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Digital Media Solutions by 3,150.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 11,816 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Digital Media Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Digital Media Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Media Solutions

Digital Media Solutions, Inc provides technology and digital performance technology solutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The company operates as a performance marketing engine for companies across various industries, including consumer finance, education, automotive, insurance, home services, brand performance, gig, health and wellness, and career.

Further Reading: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Media Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Media Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.