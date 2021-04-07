Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2021

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DMS. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Digital Media Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Digital Media Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Digital Media Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

DMS opened at $12.99 on Tuesday. Digital Media Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $6.32 and a fifty-two week high of $15.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.37 and a 200 day moving average of $10.01.

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $102.63 million for the quarter.

In other Digital Media Solutions news, major shareholder Lion Capital (Guernsey) Bridge sold 5,624,282 shares of Digital Media Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total transaction of $53,374,436.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Digital Media Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Digital Media Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Digital Media Solutions by 3,150.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 11,816 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Digital Media Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Digital Media Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Media Solutions

Digital Media Solutions, Inc provides technology and digital performance technology solutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The company operates as a performance marketing engine for companies across various industries, including consumer finance, education, automotive, insurance, home services, brand performance, gig, health and wellness, and career.

Further Reading: EV Stocks

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Media Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Media Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit