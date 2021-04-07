DigitalBits Achieves Market Capitalization of $64.02 Million (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $64.02 million and $1.55 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalBits coin can now be purchased for $0.0829 or 0.00000149 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DigitalBits has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.94 or 0.00446612 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005482 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00029990 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,430.61 or 0.04360692 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000173 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 772,559,335 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

