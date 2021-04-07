Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) was upgraded by Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DCOM. TheStreet raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Dime Community Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

DCOM stock opened at $31.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Dime Community Bancshares has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $33.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.31.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $48.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.00 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 17.14%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dime Community Bancshares will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Basswood Capital Management, L bought 45,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.89 per share, with a total value of $1,212,335.65. Also, Director Basswood Partners, L.L.C. bought 13,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.02 per share, with a total value of $354,799.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 68,723 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,252 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DCOM. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Dime Community Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 144.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,932 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 4,687 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,638 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, demand deposits, and other time deposits.

