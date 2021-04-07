Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) PT Raised to $60.00

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.31% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

DISCA has been the subject of several other research reports. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on Discovery from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Discovery from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp started coverage on Discovery in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Discovery from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Discovery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.29.

Discovery stock opened at $43.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.87 and a 200-day moving average of $35.96. Discovery has a 1 year low of $18.56 and a 1 year high of $78.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Discovery will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 30,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total value of $1,584,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean-Briac Perrette sold 199,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $15,147,183.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,546,872.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,367,598 shares of company stock valued at $73,889,344 over the last three months. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Discovery by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Discovery by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 72,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Discovery by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Discovery by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Discovery by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 68,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 40.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

