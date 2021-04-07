DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DISH. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the 4th quarter worth $17,185,000. Pennant Investors LP increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Pennant Investors LP now owns 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,042,000 after acquiring an additional 106,000 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 596.8% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 356,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,525,000 after acquiring an additional 305,231 shares during the last quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the 4th quarter worth $2,106,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,158,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,813,000 after acquiring an additional 19,496 shares during the last quarter. 42.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DISH Network stock opened at $37.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.00 and a 200 day moving average of $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00. DISH Network Co. has a 12 month low of $20.41 and a 12 month high of $39.24.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on DISH Network from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DISH Network from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised DISH Network from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. DISH Network presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.45.

DISH Network Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

