Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,259 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.22% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 54.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,771,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,408 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,939,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,825,000 after buying an additional 108,483 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 332,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 91,860 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $851,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $466,000. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Kami Turner sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $162,600.00. Corporate insiders own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DFIN. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 28th. B. Riley raised their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.20.

DFIN stock opened at $29.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.00. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.23 and a 1 year high of $30.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 60.20 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($1.17). Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 6.24%. On average, analysts forecast that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service; and technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

