Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.55 Million (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can now be bought for about $1.80 or 0.00003205 BTC on exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a market capitalization of $56.22 million and $2.55 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded down 5.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.27 or 0.00070121 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.70 or 0.00265522 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005654 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $421.49 or 0.00752637 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,164.28 or 1.00289205 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00016144 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.