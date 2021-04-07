Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) to report earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Dynatrace’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.13. Dynatrace reported earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Dynatrace will report full-year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.62. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dynatrace.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $182.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.36 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research started coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.29.

In other news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $2,365,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 878,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,788,370.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total value of $48,230.53. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,541,056.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 240,900 shares of company stock worth $11,789,422. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 189.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 164,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,736,000 after acquiring an additional 107,535 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,365,000 after buying an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 216,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,352,000 after buying an additional 16,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 156,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,757,000 after buying an additional 9,469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DT traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.05. The stock had a trading volume of 13,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,510,979. The company has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 178.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Dynatrace has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $56.94.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

