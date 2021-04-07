Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on April 30th

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th.

Eagle Point Credit has a payout ratio of 84.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Eagle Point Credit to earn $1.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.4%.

Shares of NYSE ECC opened at $12.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $287.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.11. Eagle Point Credit has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $12.27.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The investment management company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). Equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Point Credit will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on Eagle Point Credit from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

