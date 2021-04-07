easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EasyJet plc is an airline company. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom and Europe. EasyJet plc is based in Luton, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EJTTF. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of EJTTF stock opened at $13.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.30 and a 200-day moving average of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. easyJet has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $14.60.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

