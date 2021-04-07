Eaton Vance Management Boosts Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 41.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,811,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 527,683 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $65,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ACGL. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 969.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 69.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $39.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $40.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.98.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.18. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ACGL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JMP Securities raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.30.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

