Eaton Vance Management Boosts Stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 84.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 470,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 215,490 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $52,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BPMC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 612.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

NASDAQ BPMC opened at $97.02 on Wednesday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a twelve month low of $56.00 and a twelve month high of $125.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.97.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.04. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 41.08% and a return on equity of 43.72%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BPMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet cut Blueprint Medicines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, February 18th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Blueprint Medicines Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.