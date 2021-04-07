Eaton Vance Management Boosts Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 334,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,782 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $69,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.67.

Shares of VRSK opened at $180.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $175.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.60. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.46 and a 1 year high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The firm had revenue of $713.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.48%.

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $424,167.00. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $87,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,329,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,790 shares of company stock valued at $820,166 in the last ninety days. 2.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

