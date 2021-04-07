Eaton Vance Management Buys 527,683 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 41.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,811,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 527,683 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $65,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,960,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,753,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,900,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,614,000 after acquiring an additional 129,716 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 235,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,454,000 after acquiring an additional 27,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 187,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,750,000 after acquiring an additional 67,372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.30.

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $39.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.98. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $40.01. The company has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.18. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Arch Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

