Eaton Vance Management Has $49.46 Million Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 98,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $49,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hexavest Inc. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $492.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $504.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $469.01. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.98 and a fifty-two week high of $573.99.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.03 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.56, for a total transaction of $555,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 652,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,634,567.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 3,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.20, for a total value of $1,639,357.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,426,719.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,143 shares of company stock worth $17,729,819. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on IDXX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $479.33.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

