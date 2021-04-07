Eaton Vance Management Has $59.27 Million Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 599,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,053 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.13% of Capital One Financial worth $59,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 8,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 4,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.73.

NYSE COF opened at $132.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.92. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $49.41 and a 1 year high of $134.70.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.23%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $4,980,643.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,676 shares in the company, valued at $11,066,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total transaction of $5,888,462.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,480,120.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Article: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.