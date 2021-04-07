Ebang International Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:EBON)

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 57,071 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 70% compared to the typical daily volume of 33,571 call options.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ebang International in the 4th quarter valued at $4,017,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ebang International by 2,440.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 141,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 135,535 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ebang International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $578,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ebang International during the 3rd quarter worth about $369,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ebang International during the 3rd quarter valued at $303,000. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ebang International stock opened at $5.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Ebang International has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $14.95.

Ebang International Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, design, and development of application-specific integrated circuit chips and manufacture of Bitcoin mining machines in China, the United States, Hong Kong, and internationally. It also provides mining machine hosting services that enable customers to operate mining machines remotely, as well as offers routine maintenance services.

