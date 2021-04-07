Edgeless (EDG) Trading Up 2.7% Over Last 7 Days

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. During the last seven days, Edgeless has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. One Edgeless coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. Edgeless has a total market capitalization of $1.59 million and $3,824.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00055856 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00021916 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $359.61 or 0.00633773 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.39 or 0.00080001 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Edgeless Profile

Edgeless (EDG) is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edgeless’ official message board is blog.edgelessgroup.io . Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Buying and Selling Edgeless

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

