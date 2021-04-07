EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC Buys 575 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 1.4% of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MUB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 55.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 566,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,702,000 after acquiring an additional 201,569 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 367.5% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 9,257 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 162.9% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,108,000 after buying an additional 16,615 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 51.2% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter.

MUB traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.13. 8,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,411,471. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.38. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.13 and a fifty-two week high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

