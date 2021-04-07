EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC Has $247,000 Position in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC lessened its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. D. Scott Neal Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 14,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 314.9% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 8,686 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,922,000. Finally, Rollins Financial bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $989,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA QLD traded up $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.02. The company had a trading volume of 23,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180,746. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.73. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $132.96.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

