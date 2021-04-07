EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC Has $5.40 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 2.9% of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 32,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $149.67. The company had a trading volume of 31,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,879. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.41. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $106.64 and a 52 week high of $150.45.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

