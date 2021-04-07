Elitium Tops 1-Day Volume of $213,582.00 (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. In the last seven days, Elitium has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Elitium coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.07 or 0.00008963 BTC on popular exchanges. Elitium has a total market capitalization of $152.41 million and approximately $213,582.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.34 or 0.00055452 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00021965 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $355.13 or 0.00628323 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.00 or 0.00079626 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Elitium Profile

Elitium (CRYPTO:EUM) is a coin. It launched on December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,086,253 coins. Elitium’s official message board is medium.com/elitium . The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Buying and Selling Elitium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elitium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elitium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

