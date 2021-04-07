Emerald Health Therapeutics (CVE:EMH) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (CVE:EMH) shares fell 1.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.29. 57,166 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 737,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.25. The stock has a market cap of C$58.43 million and a PE ratio of -0.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.45.

Emerald Health Therapeutics Company Profile (CVE:EMH)

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical cannabis for medical purpose in Canada. The company is also involved in developing natural health products. It offers dried cannabis strains, pre-rolls, and cannabis oil products to its medical patients. The company was formerly known as T-Bird Pharma Inc and changed its name to Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc in June 2015.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Emerald Health Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerald Health Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.