Emercoin Price Tops $0.32 on Exchanges (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. During the last week, Emercoin has traded 16.3% higher against the dollar. Emercoin has a total market capitalization of $14.90 million and $30,175.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Emercoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000560 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 38.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00027047 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

Emercoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 47,248,701 coins. The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Emercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

