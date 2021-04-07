Empty Set Dollar Hits Market Cap of $83.77 Million (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 7th. Empty Set Dollar has a market cap of $83.77 million and approximately $300,344.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Empty Set Dollar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded up 18.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.30 or 0.00071089 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $152.06 or 0.00268207 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00005487 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $440.60 or 0.00777120 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,809.63 or 1.00200159 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00017216 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000469 BTC.

About Empty Set Dollar

Empty Set Dollar was first traded on August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Empty Set Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Empty Set Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Empty Set Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

