Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $242,000 in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,463 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,129,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth approximately $318,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 28,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 11,990 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 570,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,471,000 after buying an additional 52,331 shares during the period. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Shares of COLB opened at $43.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.49. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.11 and a 12-month high of $50.68.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $154.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.59 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 6.35%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.79%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.25.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.