Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $245,000 in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 979 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the third quarter worth $25,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WIX opened at $299.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.05 and a beta of 1.64. Wix.com Ltd. has a one year low of $104.01 and a one year high of $362.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.77. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $282.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.25 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Wix.com from $342.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Wix.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Wix.com from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Wix.com from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.11.

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

