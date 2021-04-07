Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $315,000 Investment in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,066 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 223.2% during the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.88.

QCOM opened at $138.06 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $156.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.70 and a 200-day moving average of $140.02.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.