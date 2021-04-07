Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.18.

Shares of NEE opened at $77.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.65 and a 12-month high of $87.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $8,970,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 4,764 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $362,683.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,440,599.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,531 shares of company stock valued at $12,575,235 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

