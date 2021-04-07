Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $375,000 Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $124,745,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 998,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,729,000 after buying an additional 472,600 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $24,046,000. PGGM Investments lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 430,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,404,000 after buying an additional 124,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $11,031,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CHRW shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.76.

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $97.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.99. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.46 and a 52-week high of $106.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

Featured Story: What Is an EV Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.