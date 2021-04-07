Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FCA Corp TX raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 32,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,309,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,622,000. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $229.55 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $145.33 and a twelve month high of $230.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $221.67 and a 200 day moving average of $208.05.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

