Engineers Gate Manager LP Cuts Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lessened its stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 87.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,955 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in nVent Electric by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in nVent Electric by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 2,602.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NVT opened at $28.82 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.57 and a 200 day moving average of $23.07. nVent Electric plc has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $29.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.38 and a beta of 1.53.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

