Engineers Gate Manager LP Decreases Position in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lowered its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 40.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,112 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,031,000. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 554.7% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 980,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,178,000 after purchasing an additional 830,712 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $9,288,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 951,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,731,000 after acquiring an additional 428,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $5,106,000. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KPTI. Barclays reduced their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.56.

NASDAQ KPTI opened at $10.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.73. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $25.98. The company has a market capitalization of $781.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 187.66% and a negative net margin of 221.23%. Equities analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total transaction of $49,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 920,152 shares in the company, valued at $11,400,683.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 14,681 shares of company stock valued at $207,959 over the last 90 days. 13.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

