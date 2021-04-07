Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $342,000 Stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Engineers Gate Manager LP decreased its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in UDR were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UDR in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UDR alerts:

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $1,821,200.00. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $4,657,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,251,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,560,081.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UDR. KeyCorp increased their price target on UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on UDR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded UDR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.08.

UDR stock opened at $44.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.59. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.34 and a twelve month high of $46.03.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $302.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.34 million. UDR had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.23%.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Further Reading: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.