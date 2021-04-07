Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $361,000 Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Engineers Gate Manager LP reduced its stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 66.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,964 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,806 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Pure Storage by 26.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 39,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 8,135 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 260.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 40,337 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 1.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,167,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,962,000 after buying an additional 19,251 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 3.7% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 30,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 159.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PSTG. JMP Securities raised their target price on Pure Storage from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen raised their target price on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Pure Storage from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Pure Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.41.

NYSE:PSTG opened at $22.10 on Wednesday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.95 and a fifty-two week high of $29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of -24.83 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.09.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.25. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. On average, research analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 25,000 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $572,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,288. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. It delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

