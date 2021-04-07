Engineers Gate Manager LP Invests $379,000 in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. 57.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

NYSE:JKS opened at $41.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.79. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.67 and a 1 year high of $90.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.66. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 1.09.

JKS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on JinkoSolar from $37.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on JinkoSolar from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, CICC Research downgraded JinkoSolar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. JinkoSolar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.22.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.